PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $92.17

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.17, but opened at $95.72. PDD shares last traded at $94.76, with a volume of 1,513,008 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. TheStreet raised PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC raised their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

PDD Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,618.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506,101 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

