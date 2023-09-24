Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average is $118.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

