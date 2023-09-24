Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.