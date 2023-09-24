PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,397,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 981,254 shares.The stock last traded at $49.45 and had previously closed at $49.42.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

