Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 12,188 shares.The stock last traded at $12.99 and had previously closed at $15.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $846.76 million, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

