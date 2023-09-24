Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $3.42 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.0% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 327.2% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.00. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

