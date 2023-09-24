Phoenix Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,515 shares of company stock worth $67,726,231. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $416.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.63. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

