Piper Sandler Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $312.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $314.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.35.

Shares of ACN opened at $316.09 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

