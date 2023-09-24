Piper Sandler Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $3.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 68.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BYND. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after buying an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 688,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $6,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

