Platform Technology Partners Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Platform Technology Partners cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 34,759 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $681,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $317.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.61 and its 200-day moving average is $315.53. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

