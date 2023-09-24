Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $76.77 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $299,141.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,913.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,564.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $299,141.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,913.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

