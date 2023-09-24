Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 114,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 366,934 shares.The stock last traded at $77.40 and had previously closed at $76.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $299,141.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,913.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,724. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About Power Integrations



Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

