PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$25.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$17.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 47.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.129322 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.