Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $160.30 and last traded at $159.00. Approximately 17,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 15,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $803.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $181.81 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 337,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

