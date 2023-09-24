Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

