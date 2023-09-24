ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 159,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 282,711 shares.The stock last traded at $4.56 and had previously closed at $4.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProKidney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get ProKidney alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PROK

ProKidney Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $9,299,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Social Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at $91,053,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,947,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,100,000 after buying an additional 595,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 978.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,117,000 after buying an additional 3,009,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 1,540.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 929,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 450.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 622,728 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.