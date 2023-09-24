PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.08. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 104 shares.
PropertyGuru Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $653.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PropertyGuru Group Company Profile
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
