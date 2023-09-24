PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Down 4.5%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.02. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureTech Health during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PureTech Health by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in PureTech Health by 1,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

