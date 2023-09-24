Raymond James Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $279.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $270.00 to $279.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.76.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

