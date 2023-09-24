Raymond James Lowers Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target to $2.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 395.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

DCFC opened at $0.40 on Friday. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tritium DCFC by 19.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tritium DCFC by 57.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

