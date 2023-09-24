Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.36.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $172.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.21. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $172.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $12,346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $12,346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,410 shares of company stock worth $20,829,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

