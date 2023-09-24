Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

