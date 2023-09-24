Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,376 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

