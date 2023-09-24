Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.