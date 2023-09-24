Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 715 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $417.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.00. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

