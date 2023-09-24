Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.20 ($7.29).

A number of research firms recently commented on RDW. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.05) to GBX 643 ($7.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 843 ($10.44) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.45) to GBX 370 ($4.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

LON:RDW opened at GBX 499 ($6.18) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 489.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 484.24. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 558.50 ($6.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

