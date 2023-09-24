Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Price Performance

NYSE REED opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

