Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
