Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLAY. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36,562.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,718,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,066 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

