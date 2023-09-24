Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 639.44 ($7.92).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($7.79) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.05) to GBX 700 ($8.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 601.40 ($7.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,011.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 605.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 607.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 458 ($5.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Rentokil Initial

In other news, insider Sally Johnson bought 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 632 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,236.05). Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

