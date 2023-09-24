Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

