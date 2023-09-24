Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Down 2.2%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.81. Approximately 19,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,100,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,379.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,512 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

