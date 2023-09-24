Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,072,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 462,566 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $72.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Riskified by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

