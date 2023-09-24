Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Robert Half by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,830,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 41.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

