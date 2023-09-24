Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,803 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.