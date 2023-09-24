Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s current price.

JAMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of JAMF opened at $17.74 on Friday. Jamf has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,074.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,056 shares of company stock worth $1,394,082 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jamf by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

