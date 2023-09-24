Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to Outperform

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDE. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Up 7.1 %

CDE stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $801.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.