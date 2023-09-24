Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 234,031 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 166,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

