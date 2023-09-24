Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 234,031 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.83.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
