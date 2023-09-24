RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $339,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,515 shares of company stock valued at $67,726,231. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $416.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.73 and its 200 day moving average is $371.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

