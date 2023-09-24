Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.17

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 579584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

