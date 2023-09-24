Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $33.80 on Friday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Scholastic by 45.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

