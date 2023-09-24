Scott Capital Advisors LLC Buys 104 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day moving average of $176.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

