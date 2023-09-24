Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.31. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $214.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at $14,360,466. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,815 shares of company stock worth $4,912,749. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $628,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 520.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

