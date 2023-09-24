Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.