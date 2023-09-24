SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,023 shares of company stock valued at $8,383,231. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

