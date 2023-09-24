SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 25,103 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 89,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 106,460 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 329,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

