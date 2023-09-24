SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,114 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $199.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.07. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.36.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

