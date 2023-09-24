SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,651 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 222,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 75,686 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 381,200 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,089,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,237,299,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

VET opened at $13.98 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

