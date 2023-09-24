Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

Shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.36. Shengfeng Development shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 79,832 shares changing hands.

Shengfeng Development Stock Up 8.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

