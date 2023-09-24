Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.47. 52,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 334,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 146.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 87.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

