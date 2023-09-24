Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Down 54.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $165.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Signature Bank by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Signature Bank by 197.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

